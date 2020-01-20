Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Discounts on Apple iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, Oppo Reno 2Z

The Amazon Great Indian Sale is already live for Amazon Prime members as well as regular users. The sale has some amazing offers on smartphones such as Redmi Note 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40,Oppo Reno 2Z and Poco F1.

The smartphone by Redmi, Redmi Note 8 Pro (64GB variant) will be sold at a discounted cost of Rs 13,999. The Redmi smartphone originally costs Rs 16,999. The e-commerce site is offering a discount of upto Rs 9,800 in case of exchange. If the customers have a valid SBI credit card, they can avail an additional instant discount of 10 per cent.

The budget smartphone by Samsung, Galaxy M40's 128GB variant will be sold at a discounted cost of Rs 13,999. The phone is originally priced Rs 20,490. Amazon is offering a discount of upto Rs 8,800 in case of exchange. You can also avail the No cost EMI in case you have a valid Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

The mid range Oppo smartphone, Oppo Reno 2Z will also be sold at a discounted cost of Rs 25,990. The smarphone by Oppo is originally priced at Rs 32,990. Amazon is offering discount upto Rs 12,300 in case of exchange.

Apple iPhone XR will also be sold at a discounted cost of Rs 42,900. The original price of this iPhone is Rs 49,900. Amazon is offering EMI options as affordable as Rs 2,019 per month. Amazon is also offering benefits of upto Rs 11,900 in case of an exchange.

Poco F1 and OnePlus 7 Pro have been heavily discounted in this Amazon sale. Poco F1 will be sold at a discounted cost of Rs 14,999. The original price of this phone is Rs 24,999. Customers who buy the Poco F1 will get exchange benefits of upto Rs 8,800. Amazon is also offering No Cost EMI on select cards.

One Plus 7 Pro will be sold at a discounted cost of Rs 42,999. The original cost of this OnePlus smartphone is Rs 52,999. Amazon is offering exchange benefits of upto Rs 12,400 on the purchase of this phone.

