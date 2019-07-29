Amazon package-shaped cake! Yes a US man surprised wife with this unique birthday gift

A US-based woman was taken by surprise when she received a custom cake shaped like an Amazon package on her 39th birthday. Photographer Emily McGuire's husband surprised her with an Amazon delivery-shaped cake with realistic edible information just as on a real package such as a personalised shipping label and Amazon Prime box tape, Today Show reported on Thursday.

"I thought he was making fun of me because he always jokes about all my boxes from Amazon, but then he was like, 'Here's your cake." the report quoted the photographer from North Carolina as saying.

"As soon as I saw the cake, I was like, 'He gets me'. I felt so understood," she added.

According to the report, McGuire loves to shop on Amazon often as she clicks the "Add to Cart" button at least three times a week. The photographer took to Instagram to share pictures of the unusual cake. "When you order a lot from Amazon, you get an Amazon box cake," she wrote on Instagram.

The cake which was made by Sweet Dreams Bakery of Dunn, North Carolina has gone viral on social media and the bakery is basking in the glory of the viral fame. It garnered more than 26,000 likes and 19,000 shares on Facebook after McGuire shared the Amazon package cake on the social networking site, the report added.

The owner of the bakery Brent Norris and his wife Trena said that the cake took eight hours to complete.

