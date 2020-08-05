Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days sales to start tonight; check deals on phones, appliances

Ecommerce behemoths Amazon and Flipkart will start their sales on a range of products from today. Amazon's Prime Day sale will go live on August 6 midnight, while Flipkart will offer early access to its Flipkart Plus members starting 8 pm tonight.

Amazon Prime Day sale will run for two days. It will be available to its Prime members only. On the other hand, Flipkart will host Big Saving Days sale until August 10.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale's upcoming offers

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale will bring discounts and bundled offers on iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 8, and Samsung's Galaxy M31. The recently launched OnePlus Nord of marble blue colour will be available for customers for Rs 29,999. Besides, the e-tailer has claimed to offer Rs 4,000 discount on OnePlus 7T at Rs 35,999. And, OnePlus 7T Pro will be available at Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs 53,999).

Amazon's Prime Day sale in India will offer Samsung's Galaxy S10 at Rs 44,999 (MRP Rs 71,000).

iPhone 8 Plus will be sold at Rs 40,900 (MRP Rs 77,560) during Amazon's Prime Day 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be sold at Rs. 52,999 (MRP Rs 79,000) and Samsung Galaxy S20+ will be sold at Rs 77,999, instead of Rs 83,000.

Apart from these, the discount will also be available on Redmi, Oppo, Vivo phones as well.

In addition, Prime Day 2020 sale on Amazon India will also offer discounts on other electronics.

Customers will be able to buy Honor Watch Magic only for Rs 4,999, instead of Rs 16,999. A heavy discount of Rs 4,000 will be available on boAt Airdopes during the sale. The boAt Airdopes will be sold for Rs 1,999, instead of Rs 5,999. Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 is priced at Rs 52,999 (Original price is Rs 54,990).

Amazon Prime Day sale will be offering 40 per cent of on gaming accessories, 60 per cent off on routers and hotspots, and up to 45 per cent off on tablets.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale's upcoming offers

Flipkart has promised to bring the 'lowest prices' on a range of phones. During the Big Saving Days, Flipkart will offer iPhone XR for Rs 44,999. The original range of Apple's iPhone XR is Rs 52,500. Oppo Remo2 F with 256 GB nter storage and 48MP Quad camera will be available for Rs 17,990 on the Big Saving Days sale, instead of Rs 28,990.

iPhone Se black will be sold for as low as 36,999, instead of 42,500, Vivo Z1x for Rs 16,990 (Rs 19,990) and Oppo F15 for Rs 16,990 (MRP Rs 20,990).

Besides offers on mobile phones, Flipkart's sale will also include discounts worth up to 75 per cent on TVs and appliances. Consumers with Citi bank credit, debit card and ICICI bank credit card will get 10 per cent instant discount on shopping during the Big Shopping Days sale.