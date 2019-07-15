Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Amazon's two-day mega sale kicks off with exciting offers; check out details

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Amazon's two-day Prime Sale, an annual celebration exclusively for Prime members that offers deals and discounts across categories of products, started on Monday midnight (July 15). Now in its third year, Prime Day offers best deals with Amazon's lowest prices (up to 70 per cent) to its over 100 million subscribers in 18 countries, including India. "Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member where you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and truly some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen," said Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India.

On the Prime Day sale, the company has also launched over 1,000 new products on its platform. There are exciting offers on OnePlus, Samsung M40, Oppo F11 pro, LG W30 phones, and latest laptops including HP i3 Windows and Lenovo Legion Y540. Amazon Prime Day sale is also offering discounts on a host of Amazon products, including voice-enabled Alexa Smart TVs from Panasonic, smartwatch from Amazfit, among others.

On Amazon Prime Day sale, the Prime customers will also get up to 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, and they can win reward points with Amazon Pay, ICICI Bank Credit Card. The company is offering no-cost EMI on credit/debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. The e-commerce giant had also recently come up with an offer for young adults, as per which customers between the age group of 18 and 24 can now avail prime membership at half the price. They will receive a cashback of Rs 500 (50 per cent) once they sign up for the annual prime membership of Rs 999.

Amazon's Prime membership includes a host of offerings spanning across the e-commerce platform, music and video streaming services and more. Throughout the year, Prime members get access to free one-day and two-day delivery on tens of millions of items, early and exclusive access to deals and sale events on Amazon.in.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

