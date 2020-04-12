Amid coronavirus lockdown, Delhi earthquake leaves Twitter in splits

Earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday in Delhi and its adjoining areas. The epicentre was located in East Delhi at a depth of 8 km, with a magnitude of 3.5 on a Richter scale, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). the tremors were felt at around 5:45 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Latitude: 28.7 N and Longitude: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi," wrote Satyanarayan Pradhan, the DG of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The earthquake comes at a time when India is seeing a 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus. As soon as earthquake hit, Twitter was all over it." Corona lockdown & Earthquake together. Kya chahte hain Prabhu?," said one user. Another user said, " Corona: Stay home stay Safe. Now Earthquake: Go."

People in Delhi-NCR trying to beat Earthquake and Corona together ;-)#earthquakepic.twitter.com/wNmEK9wck3 â TauPun (@TauTumhare) April 12, 2020

#earthquake



#earthquake



After tremors in Delhi-NCR, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you."