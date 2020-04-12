Business Today
Earthquake in Delhi: "Corona: Stay home stay Safe. Now Earthquake: Go", said one Twitter user.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Delhi earthquake leaves Twitter in splits
Earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday in Delhi and its adjoining areas

Earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday in Delhi and its adjoining areas. The epicentre was located in East Delhi at a depth of 8 km, with a magnitude of 3.5 on a Richter scale, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). the tremors were felt at around 5:45 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Latitude: 28.7 N and Longitude: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi," wrote Satyanarayan Pradhan, the DG of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The earthquake comes at a time when India is seeing a 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus. As soon as earthquake hit, Twitter was all over it." Corona lockdown & Earthquake together. Kya chahte hain Prabhu?," said one user. Another user said, " Corona: Stay home stay Safe. Now Earthquake: Go."

After tremors in Delhi-NCR, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you."

