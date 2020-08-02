Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for the coronavirus and has been discharged from the hospital. His son, Abhishek Bachchan broke the news on Twitter.

Abhishek announced on Twitter that his father has tested negative on his latest COVID-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital.

ðð½ my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. ðð½ - Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

However, Abhishek Bachchan remained in the hospital as the actor is still positive for coronavirus.

However, Abhishek Bachchan remained in the hospital as the actor is still positive for coronavirus.

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. ðð½

I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. ðªð½ - Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan had both tested positive for the coronavirus on July 12. They were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Senior Bachchan had himself announced the news on twitter. He wrote, "I have tested COVID positive, shifted to Hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests , results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested".

A few days after, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan both tested positive for the coronavirus. They were also admitted to the hospital a week and were later discharged from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19.

