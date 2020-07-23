Amitabh Bachchan dismisses reports of testing negative for coronavirus

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday dismissed reports of him being tested negative for coronavirus. Bachchan said that these reports are completely fake. Bachchan tweeted, "this news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE!!". There were also reports saying that the actor has recovered fully from COVID-19.

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan had both tested positive for the coronavirus on July 12. He was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital soon after. Bachchan had himself announced the news on Twitter. "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital, hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !," he had tweeted. Bachchan has remained admitted at the hospital ever since.

A few days later, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan both tested positive for the coronavirus. They were also later admitted to the hospital.

Ever since he was diagnosed with COVID-19, fans across the world have been praying for his speedy recovery. He has been regularly updating his admirers about his health on social media.

