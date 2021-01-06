'Unimaginable we could be more than a midget': Anand Mahindra recollects steel sector of the 80s

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his gripping and interesting tweets on several issues, took to the micro-blogging site to recall India's steel sector back in the 80s.

Retweeting a post by S P Shukla, chairman-Mahindra Defence and Mahindra Aerospace, and chair-Defence Committee, FICCI, the industrialist reminisced about the times when Japan dominated the steel industry "like unshakeable gods" lauding India's grit in overtaking the former to become the world's second largest steel producer in 2019.

Shukla had tweeted statistics put out by the World Steel Association in 2019 listing five largest steel producing countries in the world, wherein India pipped Japan to claim second spot after China.

Talking about the incredible feat the country achieved, Mahindra said that it was "unimaginable" that India could "ever be more than a midget in front of them (Japan)." He further wondered if "today's youth will understand the magnitude of this milestone."

Here's what he tweeted

"I began my career in the 80's at our alloy steel company. Back then the Japanese dominated the industry like unshakeable Gods. It was unimaginable that we could ever be more than a midget in front of them. I wonder if today's youth will understand the magnitude of this milestone."

India, had in 2019, replaced Japan as the world's second largest steel producing country, while China was the largest producer of crude steel, accounting for more than 51 per cent of production, according to World Steel Association (WSA).

The global steel body in its report noted that India's crude steel production in 2018 was at 106.5 MT, up by 4.9 per cent from 101.5 MT in 2017.

This, the WSA said, meant that India replaced Japan as the world's second largest steel producing country. Japan produced 104.3 MT in 2018, down 0.3 per cent compared to 2017, it added.