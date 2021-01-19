Anand Mahindra shares adorable video of stray dog blessing people outside temple

Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday shared a video of a dog who's seen blessing devotees outside a temple.

The video shared by Mahindra was captioned "This is fun! The stray dog is blessing the devotees in Siddhivinayak Mandir in Ahmadnagar, Maharashtra. What a beautiful soul!"

With a play of words, Mahindra said "Then perhaps the dog isn't a 'stray.' We humans may be the ones who have gone astray and need to follow him to a place where blessings are plentiful!"

The corporate honcho actively engages with his Twitter followers by sharing a variety of content, from amusing images to inspirational videos. He is known for his quick wit and great sense of humour.

The adorable video of the dog blessing devotees has captured the hearts of people. Check a few reactions to the video here.





We as humans have certainly gone astray. I see so many people complaining about strays in "their neighborhood". I wonder who are we to appropriate the entire earth to ourselves? The cows, dogs and others have as much right to be on the road and in other public places as us. â Ashutosh Sharma (@from_ashutosh) January 19, 2021

Then perhaps the dog isnât a âstray.â We humans may be the ones who have gone astray and need to follow him to a place where blessings are plentiful! https://t.co/zPqZYXGo5T â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 19, 2021

Agree sir...we have crossed nature's lines n messing up the planet.... not realising that we are only one of the many stakeholders...all living beings have a right to this planet n a quality life...which we are destroying.. â J.D.Shukla (@shuklajd1) January 19, 2021

Doggedly devotion! â Rajendra Shende (@rajendrashende) January 19, 2021

Love Anand Mahindra!! We need more & more people like you, who care for animals â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðð¾ðð¾ðð¾ #loveanimals#animalsrights â Rama Tadepalli (@ramatadepalli) January 19, 2021

