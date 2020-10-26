'Threw my family out!': Ananya Birla alleges racism at posh LA restaurant

Ananya Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, shared a shocking incident claiming that she and her family were thrown out of a swanky LA restaurant.

Taking to Twitter, the 26-year-old singer, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate shared an anecdote alleging racism by the staff of Scopa Restaurant where she went for dinner with her mother Neerja and brother Aryaman.

Claiming that the staff at the restaurant "literally threw" her family out and that they were rude, Ananya vented that the encounter was "so sad" and "not okay".

"This restaurant @ ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay," Ananya wrote. She further stated that a staff member named Joshua Silverman was "extremely rude", "bordering racist", to her mother even after waiting for three hours to eat dinner at the restaurant.

Terming the incident as "very shocking" Ananya's mother Neerja also took to the social media site to express her anguish.

"Very shocking ..absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant . You have no right to treat any of your customers like this," she posted on her official Twitter handle.

Ananya's brother Aryaman Birla too alleged that the "racism" was real and the incident was "unbelievable".

"I have never experienced anything of this sort. Racism exists and is real. Unbelievable. @ScopaRestaurant," he posted.

Condemning the incident, other celebrities also came out in Ananya's support to condemn the incident. Expressing their anguish, actors Ranvijay Singha and Karanvir Bohra slammed the encounter.

It's sad @ananya_birla if In times like these, you and your family have to go thru this turmoil...

Several celebrities from the film industry too have opened up in the past about their experiences with racism abroad. From Shilpa Shetty to Priyanka Chopra, numerous renowned personalities had been faced with such instances of discrimination.