Last Updated: June 15, 2019  | 15:50 IST
Andhra Pradesh SSC, Inter results 2019 declared; check at apopenschool.org
APOSS SSC and Inter public Examinations were held by Andhra Pradesh State Open School between May 6 to May 10

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has declared  the results of  SSC and intermediate examination on June 15. Students, who appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Open School SSC and Inter examination, can check their results at the official website apopenschool.org.

APOSS SSC and Inter public Examinations were held by Andhra Pradesh State Open School between May 6, 2019 to May 10, 2019.

Here's step-by-step guide to check AP Open School SSC, inter result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Open School Society --apopenschool.org.

Step 2: Click on the results link.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Check your results from the next page.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society, APOSS is the first State Open School in India. APOSS was established as an autonomous society registered under the Andhra Pradesh Public Societies Act on February 20, 1991.

