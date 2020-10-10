Another 'Baba ka Dhaba' from Agra: 90-year old Kanji-bada seller struggles to make ends meet

All of us saw the power of social media recently in the case of Baba ka Dhaba situated in Delhi's Malaviya Nagar wherein the netizens came together to help the 80-year old couple who ran the dhaba. The couple, Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi grabbed headlines as a video featuring them went viral. As COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit small business owners, another story of a street vendor losing all his earnings to the unforeseen calamity has surfaced.

Instagram user Dhanishtha, who goes by the username a_tastetour recently shared a clip of a 90-year old man who has been selling kanji bada in Agra for 40 years. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, his earnings have taken a hit and he now earns meager Rs 250-300 per day. The situation has become so dire that it is impossible for this seller to even make ends meet. The kanji bada stall is situated near Professors' Colony in Kamla Nagar. Narayan Singh, the stall owner sells a plate of kanji bada for Rs 20, a plate of dahi bada for Rs 25 and moth, a local snack for Rs 20 per plate.





The clip has gone viral and has garnered 168,635 views so far and has received a lot of comments.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has also shared this video on her Twitter account and urged the people of Agra to come out in large numbers to help the nonagenarian street vendor in these hard times. Bhasker tweeted, "Kamla Nagar. #Agra, near Desire Bakery. Shaam 5:30 pm onwards. Ek aur Baba ka Dhaba. Come on Agra.. Show"

Also read: 'Baba ka Dhaba' owners' plight moves social media; users rise to help elderly couple

Also read: Baba ka Dhaba: Suniel Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, other celebs flock to help elderly couple