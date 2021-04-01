April Fool's Day 2021: Wishes, history, messages, funny jokes, WhatsApp, Facebook status, images, and significance

April Fool's Day is celebrated every year on April 1. You need to spend this day cautiously as you never know what pranks your friends, family, neighbors and/or colleagues might have in store for you. Reference to April Fool's Day has been prevalent in India since ages. One of the most popular April Fool's Day songs is April fool banaya to unko gussa aaya, sung by Mohammed Rafi.

What is April Fool's Day

April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1 every year as a custom to play fun, harmless pranks on each other. On this day, people do harmless pranks/hoaxes on their family, friends, neighbours and/or colleagues. It is the one day when people can get away with almost anything.

Why April Fool Day is celebrated on 1st April

It is said that the calendar changed from Julian to Gregorian on April 1. While many refused to accept this change and followed the Julian calendar, France was the first country to implement the new calendar.

History of April Fool Day

April Fool's Day is said to have begun in France in 1582 when Pope Charles 9 replaced the old calendar with the new Roman calendar. Some people kept celebrating new year on the old date and they were known as April Fools. This story is found in Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales.

Other story suggests that this festival is linked to the ancient Roman festival-Hilaria (festival of laughter and hilarity). In this festival, people used to dress up in disguises to fool others and enjoy the spring season.

April Fool's Day 2021 Wishes

Everything is funny as long as it is happening to somebody else. Happy April Fool's Day!

The best day for you in the whole year is April 1. because that's the day that suits you best. Happy April Fool's Day

Today is the day when the world celebrates the existence of people like you, their personality and views. You are just so lucky!

It takes courage to make a fool of yourself and YOU have already

Somethings made for each other like bread and butter, fork and knife, paper and pen and you and stupidity. Happy Fool's Day to the best foolish friend!!

The best trick for a person like you is to stay mum and let others think if you are a fool than to break the silence and making it evident. Happy April Fool's Day

Watch your back today! After all, It's April Fool's Day!

April Fool's Day 2021 Funny Messages

Dear husbands, April Fool is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other 364 days! Happy April Fool's Day

You definitely cannot touch your elbow with your tongue. Tried doing it? Well, all the idiots would! Happy April Fool's Day, friend. This day is dedicated just for you!

I might have not wished you on Holi or Diwali, Christmas or New Year but I want to wish you on the most special day of the year for you. Happy April Fool's Day to you.

April Fool's Day 2021 Funny Jokes

Which day of the year do monkeys like best? The first of Ape-ril!

This flower, is flower, a flower, good flower, wary flower, to flower, keep flower, an flower, idiot flower, busy flower, for flower, 20 flower, seconds flower! Now read it without the word flower

What's a stepladder's favourite holiday? April Stool's Day!

Hard work may be the key to success but that is one key that you do not know that exists. Happy April Fool's Day to you.

Why was the donkey annoying his friend? It was April Mules' Day!

Scientists have finally been able to spot the difference between a man and a monkey. Man sends messages and monkey reads messages. Have a wonderful Fool's Day!

April Fool's Day 2021 Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Status

April Fool's Day 2021 Images and Pics

