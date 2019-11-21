Are you 90s kid? Tata Group wants to know if you remember this ad

Tata Group wants all you 90s kids to take a long walk down memory lane. The company is celebrating World Television Day and has been posting a rather fun quiz. Tata Group is sharing some of its popular ads across years, including a very popular 90s ad, and asking users if they can identify the advertisements.

The company posted a video that shows two men in a rollercoaster ride. While everyone on that ride seems to be screaming their lungs off, the two men do not even flinch. However, when they sit inside the car, the two men are blown away by the experience.

Twitter users took the challenge pretty seriously and put in their guesses. From the looks of it, most of them have a pretty vivid memory.

Tata Group also shared one of their very iconic tunes and asked users to identify it. For most 90s and 2000s kids, these ads remain pretty iconic.

In yet another question, they said, "This brand's tagline made the whole nation jump and sing with joy. Guess and comment with the tagline below." This one is one of the most popular ads by the company and is sure to be remembered by everyone.

World Television Day is celebrated on November 21. The United Nations General Assembly announced November 21 as World Television Day in the year 1996 to commemorate the date on which the first World Television Forum was held in 1996.

