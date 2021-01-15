Army, DRDO produce India's first indigenous 9mm machine pistol

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army have jointly produced India's first indigenously developed 9mm machine pistol. The 9mm machine pistol was recently displayed at the Indian Army's innovation display event. The 'Made in India' machine pistol is expected to replace the standard 9mm pistols in the armoury of the defence forces.

The indigenously developed machine pistol can fire up to a range of 100 meters and is in the same class as the UZI series guns of Isreal. The machine pistol prototype has fired over 300 rounds throughout the last four months of its development process, according to Times Now. The machine pistol has been titled 'Asmi' which means 'pride', 'hard work' and 'self-respect'.

The machine pistol has immense potential as a weapon of choice for the defence forces especially for heavy weapon carrying units, tank and aircraft crews, drivers/dispatch riders, radio/radar operators, Closed Quarter Battle, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations etc.

The weapon is also expected to find employability among central and state police organisations especially for those units on VIP protection and policing duties. The production cost of Asmi machine pistol is likely to be around Rs 50,000 per unit. The weapon even has the potential to be exported to other countries for use.

Earlier, the 5.56x30 mm sub-machinegun designed by the DRDO succeeded in Defence Ministry's user trails. The weapon is now expected to be inducted into the services. The 30mm submachine gun is expected to be used in counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism operations as it has a range of 100 metres and weighs around 3.0 kg. Other features of the 5.56x30 mm sub-machinegun include - high reliability, low recoil, retractable Butt and multiple picatinny rails etc.

