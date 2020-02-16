Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking ceremony: 'Nayak 2 is back again', supporters hold poster

Ahead of oath-taking ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal and six other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, supporters have gathered with creative posters and banners in Ramlila Maidan. One of the supporters of AAP, displayed a poster that said, "Nayak 2 is back again".

The poster had a picture of actor Anil Kapoor on the right hand side, and a picture of Kejriwal wearing the famous "Anna cap" with Aam Aadmi written on it.

The poster had references to 2001 film "Nayak" starring Anil Kapoor. In Nayak, Kapoor became a one-day CM of Maharashtra and went on a whirlwind anti-corruption drive.

Kejriwal is set to take oath as Delhi CM for the third time, shortly. In a near-repeat performance of 2015, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party retained power in the just-concluded Delhi Assembly polls. This time AAP bagged 62 out of the 70 seats while the BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

