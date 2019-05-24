Assam 12th Results 2019: AHSEC to release Assam 12th Board Result tomorrow; check them via ahsec.nic, SMS

Assam 12 Result 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is expected to declare the Assam AHSEC Result 2019, or the Assam 12th Result 2019, tomorrow. The Assam HS Result 2019 is expected to be released around 9:00 am. Once the results are live, they can be accessed via a dedicated link hosted on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council's official website, ahsec.nic.

Apart from checking the Assam 12 Result 2019 online via the link in ahsec.nic, examinees can also check their results via SMS. For this they have to send a designated text message to the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. Examinees can also check their results on third party websites including like examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council conducted the 12th Board examinations from February 12 to March 14. Around 2,42,843 students took the AHSEC 12th Board exams. Out these, around 1,86,187 examinees were from the Arts stream, 37,455 from the Science stream and 18,291 from the Commerce stream.

How to check Assam HS Result 2019 via AHSEC official website:

Step 1: Visit the official Assam Higher Secondary Education Council website, ahsec.nic

Step 2: Click on the 'Assam HS Result 2019' tag. A new window will appear

Step 3: Enter your Assam 12 Board Roll Number and other required details in the designated fields on the new window

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' button

Step 5: Your Assam 12 Board Results 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out your result for future reference

How to check Assam HS Result 2019 via SMS:

Step 1: Go to your SMS service and type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER

Step 2: Send the message to 56263

Step 3: Your Assam 12th Board Result 2019 will be sent to you inbox