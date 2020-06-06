Assam Class 10 results today: How and where to check SEBA HSLC results 2020

Assam Class 10 Board results have been declared at 9 am today on the official Assam results website- results.sebaonline.org and a few other exam-oriented platforms. Around 3.5 lakh students are awaiting Class 10 results to be released by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), Guwahati.

Apart from the official website, the Assam class 10 results are available on resultassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, examresults.net, assamresult.in, result.shiksha, indiaresults.com, iresults.net, knowyourresult.com, yesresult.com, assam.shiksha and assamjobalerts.com.

Students need to keep details such as roll number, registration number and other details handy to check Class 10 Assam board results.

How to check Assam Class 10 result using SMS

In case you facing internet connectivity issue or the result website is not working, you can check the Assam Board result 2020 via SMS. You will have to type SEBA20 roll number and send it to 57766 to get your SEBA HSLC results 2020 via SMS.

How to check SEBA HSLC result through mobile app

In order to check the Assam Class 10 result via mobile app, students need to download the SEBA Result 2020 app from the Google Play Store.

Here are the steps to check Assam Class 10 result using app:

Step 1: Download the app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 3: Click on the 'Get Result' option to view your result

Step 4: Download or take screenshot of your HSLC SEBA Class 10 result 2020 for future use