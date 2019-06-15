Assam Police recruitment 2019: Apply for 2,000 vacancies of bench assistant, typist, others; salary up to Rs 35,000

Assam Police Jobs 2019: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has invited applications for the recruitment of 2,000 vacancies for various posts in the police department. The application process will begin today (June 15) and will conclude on June 30. Candidates can apply for steno, DEO, typist, peon and several posts of foreigner's tribunal under the Assam government at the official website of SLPRB Assam. No application fee is required for application. Candidates must be a citizen of India, and a resident of Assam. His/her age should be between 18 and 38 years. All these posts will be filled on a contractual basis for two years, and subsequently renewable on annual basis with fixed pay.
SELECTION PROCESS:
The selection process comprise a written and a practical test
The written test will be conducted for the following posts: Stenographer Gr.III, Bench Assistant and Typist, Data Entry Operator, Copyist and UDA-cum-Accountant
The practical test will be conducted for the following posts: Stenographer, Data Entry Operator ,Typist, Bench Assistant, Lower Division Assistant, and Copyist
A physical test and viva will be conducted for peon and chowkidar posts
FORMAT OF EXAM PATTERN
The written test will be of 100 marks and will be OMR based. There will be negative marking and 'half' mark will be deducted for each wrong answer
The question paper will comprise logical reasoning, aptitude, history and culture of Assam and India, comprehension, GK and current affairs
Candidates will have to use black ball pen to answer the OMR-based answer sheet
DETAILS OF VACANCY
Data Entry Operator - 400 posts
UDA-cum - Accountant - 200 posts
Stenographer Gr. - 200 postsLower Division Assistant
- 200 posts
Bench Assistant - 200 posts
Typist - 200 posts
Copyist - 200 posts
Office Peon - 200 posts
Chowkidar - 200 posts
ELIGIBLITY CRITERIAData Entry Operator -
HSSLC passed
UDA-cum - Accountant - Graduate in Commerce
Stenographer Gr. - Graduate in any discipline
Lower Division Assistant - Graduate in any discipline
Bench Assistant - Graduate in any discipline
Typist - Graduate in any discipline
Copyist - HSSLC passed
Note: Candidates must be 8th pass to apply for the posts of peon and chowkidar. A candidate who has passed HSLC/matriculation and above is not eligible to apply for these posts
PAY SCALE
Data entry operator - Rs10,000
UDA-cum-accountant - Rs 35,000
Stenographer Gr - Rs 35,000
Lower division assistant - Rs 30,000
Bench assistant - Rs 30,000
Typist - Rs 30,000
Copyist - Rs 9,000
Office Peon - Rs.9,000
Chowkidar - Rs.9,000