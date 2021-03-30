Assam State Lottery Results March 30: Lottery result time, where and how to check 'Kuli Diamond' lottery winners

The results of the Assam State 'Kuil Diamond Lottery' for March 30 will be announced at 8:00 pm today i.e March 30. The Assam State Lottery is conducted and regulated by the state-recognised authority, 'Bodoland Territorial Council'.

Assam is one of the 13 states in India that conducts lotteries as private lotteries are banned in India. Other states which allow also run lotteries are Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

In Assam, three lottery results are released each day. There are:

The Assam Future Lottery results are announced by 12 pm.

The Assam Singam Lottery results are announced by 5 pm.

The Assam Kuil Lottery results are announced by 8 pm.

The results of the Assam State 'Kuil Diamond Lottery' will be announced at 8:00 pm today. Those who had participated can check the results at the official website - http://assamlotteries.com/.

The three lotteries have different prize amounts. The winner of the first price of the Assam State 'Kuil Diamond Lottery' gets Rs 10 lakh. The winner of the first price of the Assam State 'Singam Lottery' gets Rs 15 lakh. While the winner of the first price of the Assam State 'Future Lottery' gets Rs 10 lakh.

The complete prize list of the Assam State lottery is as follows:

Assam Kuli Diamond Lottery

1st Prize - Rs 10 Lakhs

2nd Prize - Rs 10,000

3rd Prize - Rs 1,000

4th Prize - Rs 500

5th Prize - Rs 200

Assam Singam Lottery

1st Prize - Rs 15 Lakhs

2nd Prize - Rs 20,000

3rd Prize - Rs 2,000

4th Prize - Rs 1,000

5th Prize - Rs 250

Assam Future Lottery

1st Prize - Rs 10 Lakhs

2nd Prize - Rs 10,000

3rd Prize - Rs 1,000

4th Prize - Rs 500

5th Prize - Rs 200

Where is Assam State 'Kuli Diamond' Lottery held

The Assam state lottery is held at PWD-IB Complex, Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370.

How to claim Prize of Assam State Lottery

Prize winners can get the 'Claims Forms' from the official website http://assamlotteries.com/.

They must fill all the details in capital letters. Prize winners will also have attached a government-approved photo ID with the claims form. The claims form needs to be submitted within 30 days of the announcement of the results.

Also read: Satta Matka: What is Matka Gambling and Satta Lottery Game, History, Everything You need to know

Also read: Shillong Teer lottery 30.03.2021 results: Timings, where to check

Also read: Kerala Lottery result 30.03.2021: 'Sthree Sakhti SS-254' results to be declared today; here's how to check, cash prizes

Also read: Kerala lottery results over the week: Check full list of weekly Kerala lotteries, timing, data of results, winning amount