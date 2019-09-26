Business Today

At least 11 dead, thousands evacuated as heavy rain, flash floods hit western India

At least 11 people have been killed and six are missing after Pune and its neighbouring areas were hit by heavy rain and flash floods, a government official said on Wednesday

Last Updated: September 26, 2019  | 17:41 IST
Of the 11 deaths, five occurred in Pune when a wall collapsed, said Mhaisekar.

More than 28,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and the local administration is on alert for more rain, Deepak Mhaisekar told Reuters.

Pune, which is around 200 kilometres (124 miles) from Mumbai, has received 113% more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season in early June, a weather department official said.

South Asia gets monsoon rain annually during the June-September months which cause fatalities and mass displacement.

India's monsoons, which deliver more than 70% of the country's annual rainfall, are crucial for farm output and economic growth, but rainfall often weakens the foundations of poorly built walls and buildings resulting in deaths.

