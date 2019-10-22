ATET admit card 2019 released; check exam date, schedule on ssa.assam.gov.in

ATET admit card 2019: The Assam Department of Elementary Education has released the admit card for Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET) on Tuesday. Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the ssa.assam.gov.in website. The Department of Elementary Education is conducting the Assam TET exam after a gap of 7 years. The last ATET exam was conducted in the year 2012.

The Assam TET examination is slated on November 10, 2019. The test will be held across 33 districts of Assam. The application process for the ATET 2019 exam was started on September 2, this year. The result is most likely to be announced in December.

Here's how to download Assam TET admit card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam's Sarba Siksha Abhiyan --ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'Assam Teachers Eligibility Test Admit Card 2019'

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download the result and take printout for future reference

About Assam TET 2019 examination

The Assam Teachers Eligibility Test is divided into two papers: Paper -1 and Paper-2. In both the papers, there would be 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs). The Paper-I is for Class I-V teachers and Paper-II is for Class VI-VIII teachers. Assam TET eligibility certificate is valid for 7 years from the date of announcement of result.