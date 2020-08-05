Baba Ramdev doesn't wear face mask at Ram Mandir ceremony; speaks to masked Yogi

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who is present at the foundation stone laying ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, was seen speaking to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath without wearing a mask. This was despite the authorities laying down strict COVID-19 protocols at the ceremony.

Ramdev is present at Ram Janmabhoomi where the bhoomi pujan will take place.

CM Adityanath reached the ceremony site earlier in the day to take stock of all arrangements for the beginning of bhoomi pujan at the Ram Lalla temple spot.

He also welcomed all dignitaries who were present to take part in the ceremony.

Calling August 5 a historical day ahead of the foundation laying event, Ramdev told ANI that "generations will remember the day with great pride" and a new history "is being written in India".