Badla box office collection Week 1: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu film earns over Rs 17 crore in overseas market

The mystery thriller film Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu is running well at the Box office. Having earned more than Rs 38 crore in its first week at the domestic box office, the film has also garnered appreciation overseas, with a box office collection of $2.450 million (Rs 16.94 crore).

Business analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh says few territories are yet to report the numbers, but the film has done well in the USA and Canada with the total earning amounting to over $845,000. The film has raked in $1.07 million in UAE and GCC, $163,000 in Australia, $145,000 in the UK and $227,000 in rest of the world -- all in its first week.

#Badla has found appreciation in international markets... Packs an impressive total... Total after Week 1: $ 2.450 mn [â¹ 16.94 cr]. Few territories yet to report...

USA+Canada: $ 845k

UAE+GCC: $ 1.07 mn

Australia: $ 163k

UK: $ 145k

RoW: $ 227k#Overseas â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

Taran Adarsh said having made Rs 38 crore in its first week, Badla has surpassed the domestic box office collection of Pink and 102 Not Out.

The film is an adaptation of the 2016 Spanish flick 'The Invisible Guest' and has received positive reviews from the critics too.

Badla made Rs 23.2 crore in its first weekend with a gross box office collection of Rs 44.84 crore.

Badla is running strong on Day 8, as well. According to Adarsh, business should witness superb growth on second saturday and sunday and should cross Rs 50 cr in the second weekend.

#Badla is super-strong on Day 8... At par with Day 4 and better than Day 6 and 7... Biz should witness superb growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Should cross â¹ 50 cr in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 3.75 cr. Total: â¹ 41.75 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 49.26 cr. ððð â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2019

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also starts Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani in supporting roles. The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment, was released on March 8, 2019.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

