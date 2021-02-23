Baghpat chaat war: Harinder chacha emerges as new meme star

Hours after a brawl broke out between two rival chaat sellers in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh-one of the sellers at the centre of the scuffle, Harinder, nicknamed 'chacha' grabbed all the attention because of his big, henna dyed hair and hilarious rolling on the floor fight style.

Harinder told news agency ANI that the fight broke off as a result of the other chaat seller making false claims that Harinder's food was stale. This drew customers away and irked Harinder resulting in the brawl between the two sides.

"They kept drawing my customers away...they kept telling them to come to our shop, his food is last night's...The customers would return my chaat," Harinder complained.

"They did this four or five times," he said before his arrest.

The viral fight clip which continued for about 20 minutes shows men beating each other up with iron rods and sticks. Harinder is seen rolling on the floor, dragging others down and beating them with his bare hands and sticks.

Harinder chacha is getting a lot of attention from netizens with some calling his release on humour grounds. Many memes are being made on him, check out a few here.





This uncle is now as famous as the other orange guy from UP ð. He must be released on humour grounds asap. pic.twitter.com/uUtx5td39w â Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) February 22, 2021

When teacher When she's

leaves class back after 5min pic.twitter.com/dJSeRDwbjl â ðºï½¡ââ¼â ð­ððððâ â¼âï½¡ðº (@RebelGeek1111) February 22, 2021

Family of Einstein Harinder Chacha ð

Chacha , Chacha ki patni , unka chota Bhai Malinga aur unka beta ð pic.twitter.com/TPhargn7nP â AMRISH POORI (@mard_tweetwala) February 23, 2021

Same Chaat fight but in slow motion with Titanic music. Pure Poetry. pic.twitter.com/K8rXsorysD â Dev.D (à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤à¤¿à¤µà¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤) (@ChooozaBooza) February 22, 2021

Also read: World's most expensive biryani with edible 23-karat gold in Dubai; check price, all details

Also read: NASA releases first audio from Mars after Perseverance landing