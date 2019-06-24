Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Sunny day, little rain expected at Rose Bowl in Southampton

As the world gears up for Match 31 of the ICC Cricket world cup on June 24 that will see Bangladesh and Afghanistan take it against each other in the field after they lost closely in recent outings at the Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton, spectators may witness a sunny day with little chances of rain showers. In the recently concluded matches, Bangladesh was chasing a stiff 382 run total but fell short by 48 runs while Afghanistan fell short of 11 runs against India and failed to meet the target of 225 runs.

Hampshire Bowl or the Rose Bowl cricket ground/stadium will be the venue for the World cup match in Southampton. The teams will be playing in a temperature of 16-22 degrees Celsius. According to Accuweather, toss is likely to be delayed as slight rain showers are expected at around 11 am local (3.30 PM IST), thereby the match will commence half an hour prior to the scheduled time. Cloudy sky is expected along with a sunny day.

As per reports, the temperature late in evening is expected to witness rain and therefore both the teams will be eager to conclude the match before 6 PM (10.30 PM IST) to avoid any hassles due to rain showers.

Following the recent results in the ICC Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh stands at 6th position in the table with a total of 2 wins while Afghanistan is still looking for its first win in the series. Afghanistan stands at the bottom most position in the ten team points table as they have lost all the six matches.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

