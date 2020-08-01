Bank of India recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 28 posts of clerk, officer; check details

The Bank of India invited applications for 28 job vacancies for the posts of Clerk and General Banking Officer on Saturday. There are 14 vacancies each for officer and clerk level jobs.

The submission of the online application started on August 1, 2020. The last date to apply for the job post is August 16.

Educational qualification

Clerk - 10th class pass or equivalent

Officer - Bachelor's Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government of India.

Age limit

For the post of clerk, the minimum age is 18 years (20 years for Khelo India sporting event), and the maximum age is 25 years.

For the post of officer, the minimum and maximum age limits are 18 years and 25 years, respectively.

How to Apply for Bank of India recruitment 2020?

Candidates need to visit Bank of India's official website www.bankofindia.co.in to apply. Then, click on the 'CAREER' option and 'Recruitment of Sportspersons - Project No. 2020-21/1 Notice dated 01.07.2020'. This will open a new window. In this window click on 'apply online'.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD - Rs 50General and Others - Rs 200