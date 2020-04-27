Banks to remain closed for 13 days in May; here's full list of holidays

The public and private banks will remain closed for 13 days in May on account of various holidays. Other than second Saturdays and Sundays, the banks will remain closed due to various holidays including Labour Day, Buddha Purnima, Eid-ul-Fitr, among others, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website. All bank customers are expected to keep enough cash at home and use their bank accounts via net banking for various payments during the holidays.

Complete list of bank holidays in May:

1st May: Labour Day (All states)

3rd May: Sundays (All states)

7th April: Buddha Purnima (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, Kochi, Imphal, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru)

8th May: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (Kolkata)

9th May: Second Saturday (All states)

10th May: Sunday (All states)

17th May: Sunday (All states)

21st May: Shab-e-Kadar (Jammu, Srinagar)

22nd May: Jummat-ul-Vida (Jammu, Srinagar)

23rd May: Saturday (All states)

24th May: Sunday (All states)

25th May: Eid-ul-Fitr (All states)

31st May: Sunday (All states)

The banks are currently functioning with reduced staff amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus. India has been under a lockdown since March 25. The lockdown is expected to be lifted not before May 3. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the number of coronavirus cases, as of 5 PM on April 27, stands at 28,380. It includes 21,132 active cases, 6,362 cured, discharged or migrated patients, and 886 deaths. India reported a total of 1,975 cases on April 26, which was the highest single-day spike in infection cases since India reported its first confirmed case on January 30, 2020.

