Be a 'candyologist': This company pays over Rs 2,000 per hour to taste chocolates, candies

A candy-making company is looking for people to try out their chocolates and candies and honestly review them. The company is based in Canada and is called "Candy Funhouse". The candy-making firm has given details about the job vacancy and the position they call a "candyologist."

The candyologist will help select 10 new and original candy creations by narrowing their selections from hundreds of possible options, according to the company.

The company on its official website wrote that they are looking for 'full-time and part-time candy and chocolate and candy taste testers. The company added that the job will be remote.

"Candidates should have enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionery products. We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste-tested. Candidates will be responsible for tasting and reviewing from the 3,000 products we currently carry," Candy Fun House wrote.

The company said applicants should have a High School diploma, basic writing skills, good communication skills, fluency in English, and no food allergy. Besides, the candidate must be a Candian or US citizen of 18 years or older.

Further, the company informed about the salary details of a candylogists. The part-time position is 15 hours a week at $30 (Rs 2,185) an hour and the full-time spot is 40 hours at the same rate. All applications have to be in by February 15 -- the day after Valentine's Day.