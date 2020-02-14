Bengaluru to get daily non-stop flight to US from October

American Airlines is all set to start its first daily non-stop flight from Bengaluru to the United States from October 2020. With this flight, American Airlines aims to provide connectivity between Bengaluru and Seattle, the two global tech hubs. Currently, only non-stop flights to the US and Canada are available from Mumbai and Delhi.

Vasu Raja, Senior Vice President, network strategy, American Airlines, said, "Beginning West Coast international service from Seattle will complement American's strong existing global network from Los Angeles."

He said India was a grossly underserved market, despite the number of businesses with a major presence in both India and the West Coast. "By adding Seattle to Bengaluru, we're giving customers access to India in one stop or less -- versus the two, three or four stops they'd have to make to get there in the past," added Raja.

The airliner's Boeing 787 aircraft will take around 17 hours to complete the trip. In 2019, Bengaluru's international traffic grew 14 per cent as compared to 2018.