'Bhaag corona bhaag': Residents of MP village run with torches to drive away Covid-19

After minister Ramadas Athawale's 'go corona, corona go' slogan, there's a new one. A video clip of villagers in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district shouting slogans against coronavirus has gone viral. In a viral video, villagers were running with flaming torches in their hands on Sunday night, chanting slogans "Bhaag Corona Bhaag".

The incident has reportedly happened in Ganeshpura village of Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the media reports, a local said that whenever there's an epidemic, one person from every household would run with a burning torch from their homes to the boundaries of the village. These burning torches are then thrown out of the village. The locals believe such practices help to eradicate any kind of epidemic, including coronavirus infections.

A villager reportedly said that many people in the village were suffering from fever...but no case of the disease has been found in the village since the villagers have carried out this practice on Sunday.

According to the Madhya Pradesh heath department, the state reported 13,107 new coronavirus positive cases on April 21--the highest one-day rise since the pandemic struck. The state's caseload now stands at 4,46,811. While the fatality count has jumped to 4,788, and the state's active cases stand at 82,268.

So far, in April, the state has recorded 1,51,300 new cases and 802 fatalities.

