Bihar Board Class 10 results to be released in April; Here's how to check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that Bihar Board Class 10 results for the year 2020 will be released in April. The announcement of results was expected much earlier but the evaluation of papers got delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like last year, the results will be available online for students to check. BSEB has not revealed the exact date in Apil on which the results will be released.

The Class 10 Board examination commenced on February 17, 2020, and ended on February 24, 2020. The Class 12 examinations results were released on March 24 and now Class 10 students are now eagerly waiting for the results.

Candidates can check their results through the official links by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 link available on the home page. Enter the roll number and click on submit. The result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can then download their results if necessary

This year the total pass percentage in BSEB Class 12 examinations was 80.44 percent. Over 12 lakh candidates have appeared for the examinations.

In the Science stream, Neha Kumari topped the exam, in the humanities stream, Sakshy Kumari has topped the exam and in Commerce stream, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary had together topped the Board exam.

