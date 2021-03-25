Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date Live: Check out latest updates on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to release the results of class 10 and class 12 exams soon at the official Bihar Board website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official Bihar Board website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for latest updates.

The dates of Class 10 and Class 12 or Intermediate final will be declared on the official Bihar Board Twitter account. BSEB Class 12 exams ended on February 13 while the class 10 exams culminated on February 24. The evaluation of BSEB class 12th answer sheets was completed on March 19 whereas Class 10 evaluation could be completed by March 23.

Here's how to check Bihar board result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'class 12 results' or 'class 10 results'

Step 3: Key in your credentials like roll number, registration number or any other credentials to log in. Submit the details

Step 4: After this, you can access your results

Step 5: Download and save for future reference

Over 13.50 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board class 12 exams, which was conducted across 1,473 exam centres whereas over 16.84 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board class 10 exams, which were conducted across 1,525 exam centres.