Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Full list of toppers

Bihar board is the first educational board to release both class 10 and class 12 results amid COVID-19 pandemic. The results for class 10 exams were released today at 12:30 pm. Out of approximately 15 lakh students who appeared, 12,04,030 have passed. This year, the pass percentage has slightly dropped to 80.59. The pass percentage stood at 80.73% last year.

BSEB Class 10 exam 2020 has been topped by Himanshu Raj from Rohtas district by scoring 96.20 per cent. Durgesh Kumar who is a close second at 96 per cent comes from Samastipur district. The third rank was shared by three students who came from Bhojpur, Arwal and Aurangabad districts. All three of them have scored 95.6 per cent.

This year, the pass percentage of girls is lower than the boys despite more number of girls appearing for the exams. Of more than 15 lakh students who appeared, 7,29,213 were boys whereas 7,64,858 were girls. More number of boys have not only cleared the exams but the top three ranks are also held by boys.

In 2019, the results for BSEB matric exam were released on April 6. The result was expected to in April this year too but was delayed due to the uncertainty of the lockdown. The top three rank holders in 2019 were Prerna Raj, who was the topper, Shikha Kumari and Pragya who shared the second rank and Anupriya who secured the third rank.

