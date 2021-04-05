Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 today: BSEB to release class 10 scorecard; check out timings

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10th Bihar Board 2021 examinations results today. Students who are eagerly waiting for the BSEB Matric Results should be able to view their scores from 3:30 pm today. Students can check their scorecard online by logging onto the board's official website -

biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Earlier, BSEB in an official update had confirmed the date and time of Class 12th Bihar Board 2021 examination results.

Bihar Board Class 10th 2021 Examination Results announcement

Bihar State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will declare the results during a formal ceremony at 3:30 pm. Names of the toppers of BSEB Class 10th 2021 examinations will also be announced along with the results.

Bihar Board Class 10th 2021 Examinations

BSEB Class 10th examinations were taken by over 16 lakh students all of whom are early waiting for the results. According to the official numbers shared by BSEB, a total of 16.8 lakh students have taken the BSEB Class 10th 2021 examination. It was more or less an even split between the boys and girls who had written the exams. According to BSEB, 8,46,663 boys and 8,37,807 girls had taken the examination in February 2021 under strict COVID-19 protocols.

BSEB Class 10th Examination had begun on February 17, 2021, and had concluded on February 24, 2021. Due to allegations of paper leakage, one of the exams was rescheduled for March 8, 2021.

How to Check Bihar Board Class 10th 2021 Examination results

BSEB will publish the results online at 3:30 pm via its official website. Students can follow these easy steps to access their results

Step 1: Open BSEB official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the website locate the link for Bihar Class 10th Result 2021 online

Step 3: Candidates will then be directed to a new page where they will have to fill in details

Step 4: Enter the exam roll code and roll number in the appropriate fields

Step 5: Enter the security captcha code which is displayed on the screen

Step 6: Once filled verify all details and submit on the website

Step 7:Bihar Matric Result 2021 will open on the screen

Step 8: Download the Bihar Matric Result 2021 Result Scorecard and take a print out if needed

