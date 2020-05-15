Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 expected soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebbihar.com

Bihar Board's class 10th result 2020 are likely to be declared soon. According to reports, the evaluation process has been completed and the Bihar Board may soon declare the matric exam results as early as 20th May 2020, following the easing of lockdown restrictions on post 17th May. Bihar Board class 10th Results will be available on its official websites 'biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in', and 'bsebbihar.com'.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman has claimed that the evaluation of answer sheets for the class 10th examination would be completed within a week, suggest reports.

The evaluation process was put on hold until 3rd May due to the nationwide lockdown, which was implemented due to coronavirus (COVID-19). However, following the easing of restrictions, the process has resumed and is expected to be completed by 20th May.

Additionally, toppers would be interviewed by the state board over the phone. After verification of toppers' identities, BSEB will prepare a final toppers' list.

Bihar Board has already announced the result for class 12th exams on March 24, a day before the nationwide lockdown started. The state board had completed around 50 per cent of matric exam's evaluation process.

More than 15 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 10th board examinations. However, if the lockdown is extended further, the declaration of the results may get delayed further and would be announced by the first week of June, said BSEB Chairman.

