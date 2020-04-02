Bihar Board Class 10 results further delayed; evaluation to begin after April 14

Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has announced that the evaluation process for Class 10 answer sheets will begin after April 14. In such a case, the results are not likely to be announced before the end of April. An earlier notification by the BSEB had said that the Bihar Board Class 10 results would be announced in April.

The Board's official notification reads that due to the outbreak of COVID19 and the lockdown imposed on the nation the evaluation of answer sheets is halted till April 14, 2020. April 14 is also the date on which the 21-day nationwide lockdown is expected to end.

The announcement was made by Anand Kishore, the secretary of the BSEB. Like last year, the results will be available online for students to check.

The Class 10 Board examination commenced on February 17, 2020, and ended on February 24, 2020. The Class 12 examinations results were released on March 24. This year the total pass percentage in BSEB Class 12 examinations was 80.44 percent. Over 12 lakh candidates have appeared for the examinations.

In the Science stream, Neha Kumari topped the exam, in the humanities stream, Sakshy Kumari has topped the exam and in Commerce stream, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary had together topped the Board exam.

