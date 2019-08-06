Business Today

Bihar man gives his Tata Nano a helicopter look!

A man from Bihar's Chhapra village has given a helicopter look to his Tata Nano car with a rotor blade, a tail, a tail boom and a rotor mast

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: August 6, 2019  | 16:58 IST
Bihar man gives his Tata Nano a helicopter look!
Mithilesh's car-cum-helicopter

A man from Bihar's Chhapra village has given a helicopter look to his Tata Nano car with a rotor blade, a tail, a tail boom and a rotor mast.

Mithilesh Prasad, who comes from a farmer's family, always wanted to become a pilot, but he couldnot become one. So, to fulfill his dream he gave his Nano car a helicopter look.

However, Mithilesh's car-cum-helicopter does not fly. This car-helicopter just rolls on the road.

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram

If you don't know how to fly a helicopter, just make your car look like one! ðð (@ruptly)

A post shared by UNILAD Tech (@uniladtech) on

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: helicopter car | bihar man's helicopter cum car | weird news | tata nano car into helicopter | helicopter car | hilarious videos man turns car into helicopter | funny videos of flying car | bihar man | car helicopter
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close