Bihar UGEAC 2019: BCECEB to declare merit list soon on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar UGEAC 2019: Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (Bihar UGEAC) is expected to release its merit list today. The Bihar UGEAC merit list will be available on the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The merit list will carry the name of the candidates who can take admission in B.Tech/BE courses offered at Exalt College of Engineering and Technology and 38 State Engineering Universities.

The merit list was expected to be declared by July 23 but the board has not declared it yet. Additionally, no official counselling date has been announced by the Bihar UGEAC so far.

The applicants qualified for JEE Mains are eligible for the admission counselling process for the first year B.Tech/BE programs. UGEAC registration had started on July 15 for JEE Main qualified candidates.

Here's how to check Bihar UGEAC merit list 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board's official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the given link.

Step 3: Fill in the required details.

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Things to keep handy while applying for the counselling process;

Email ID

Registered mobile number

Scanned copy of passport size photograph (Less than 100KB)

Scanned copy of signature (Less than 100KB)

Aadhaar Card

Credit - Debit Card or Net banking if available

About BCECEB:

BCECEB, which is constituted under the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995, conducts competitive exams for admissions in various professional courses of engineering, medical and agricultural streams in the state of Bihar.

Also Read: WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019: BSc nursing exam result to be out today; check marks on wbjeeb.nic.in

Also Read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik Roshan's hit film earns Rs 160 crore globally

Also Read: Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 3: Strong word of mouth boosts Kangana Ranaut's film, inches closer to Rs 20 crore mark