Binge-watch horror films for 24 hours, earn $1,000

Ahead of the Halloween festival, CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com have decided to give a reward of $1,000 (Rs 73,730 approx.) to those who will watch horror movies for 24 hours straight.

In a Halloween contest, the chosen participants must watch all the spooky films on a streaming service without stopping or falling asleep.

The participant can pick any horror movie of their choice. And, throughout the binge-watching session, the participant will have to tweet updates of the movie they are watching.

CableTV and HighSpeedInternet will give participants a "Welcome Package", which will include: one $50 Starbucks gift card, and bags of candy, and the value of the movie-watching kit is approximately $80.

The contest is open in the US only and participants can apply til October 19. A participant must be at least 18 years old to take part in the contest. Horror movie fans will have to submit a 100-word entry before participating in the contest.

This is not the first time viewers are being paid to binge-watch on their televisions.

This year, in March, television provider Dish offered $1,000 for watching 15 hours of "The Office" for nine consecutive days.

And in April, Magellan TV introduced a similar competition and asked participants to watch true crime documentaries for 24 hours in a two days span.

