'Bravo Mukesh,' says Anand Mahindra after RIL-Facebook deal, calls it sign of India's economic importance

Mahindra Group's chief Anand Mahindra congratulated Mukesh Ambani on Reliance Industries successfully signing a deal with Facebook today.

"Jio's deal with Facebook is good not just for the two of them. Coming as it does during the virus-crisis, it is a strong signal of India's economic importance post the crisis. It strengthens hypotheses that the world will pivot to India as a new growth epicentre. Bravo Mukesh!" he wrote on Twitter.





Mark Zuckerberg led-Facebook has bought a 9.99 per cent stake worth Rs 43,574 crore in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, that houses India's largest telecom network Jio.

"The combined power of Jio's world-class digital connectivity platform and Facebook's intimate relationship with the Indian people will offer innovative new solutions to each one of you," Ambani had said.

Jio and Facebook will partner up to deliver goods from the local kirana stores with the help of WhatsApp and then expand into education and healthcare. "In the very near future, JioMart -- Jio's digital new commerce platform, and WhatsApp will empower nearly 3 crores small Indian Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood," he added.

"In the post-corona era, I am confident of India's economic recovery and resurgence in the shortest period of time," Zuckerberg had said.

Facebook has 400 million WhatsApp users in India, plus those on Facebook and Instagram, which can be added to the partnership later.

