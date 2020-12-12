BREAKING: 8 hurt as massive fire breaks out at Hyderabad chemical factory

Eight people have been injured in a massive fire that broke out at a chemical factory, Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd in Industrial Development Area, Bollaram of Hyderabad, today. "A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Injured shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is on," news agency ANI quoted police as saying. Visuals from the spot show huge plumes of smoke rising over the factory building.

Telangana: Eight people injured in a massive fire that broke out at Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd in Industrial Development Area, Bollaram of Hyderabad.



Police say, "A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Injured shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is on" pic.twitter.com/7XTb7CahiU â ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

The condition of three factory workers is reportedly critical. Initial reports suggest some workers could also be trapped inside the factory but there's no official confirmation. Meanwhile, authorities have rushed fire tenders from nearby areas, including Kukatpally, Patancheru and Miyapur, to the spot and the rescue operation is on.

This is a developing story. More details are being added.