BREAKING: Building collapses in Mohali, rescue operations underway

A three-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday. Several people are feared trapped under the rubble, police said. The building, located on the Kharar-Landran road, came down when a JCB machine was digging its basement, they said.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris, police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called to the site, police said.

(More details to be added soon)

Also read: Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live: Voter turnout over 30% till 3 pm; Pranab Mukherjee casts his vote

Also read: UK Court directs Anil Ambani to pay $100 million in conditional order for Chinese banks

Also read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says her ministry will wait for one more year to decide on LTCG tax