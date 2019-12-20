Business Today
New Delhi     Last Updated: December 20, 2019  | 17:53 IST
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR, North India; epicentre in Afghanistan
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Srong tremors were felt across North India

Strong tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Friday evening. Shocks were also felt in Srinagar, Mathura, Chandigarh, and other parts of North India. The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be in the Hind Kush areas, close to Afghanistan's capital city Kabul.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake originated 245km North-Northeast of Kabul at a depth of 190km. The earthquake, which struck shortly after 5:00 pm, measured 6.3 on the Richter scale and was felt for almost a minute. People rushed out of their offices and houses to open spaces. No damage to life or property has been reported yet.

Tags: earthquake | earthquake in Delhi
