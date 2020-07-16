Business Today
BREAKING: Earthquakes of magnitude 4.1, 4.5 hit Assam, Gujarat

First one was reported from Rajkot district of Gujarat and other one was reported from Karimgang district of Assam at 7.57 am, says National Center for Seismology

BREAKING: Earthquakes of magnitude 4.1, 4.5 hit Assam, Gujarat

Two earthquakes hit the states of Gujarat and Assam on Thursday morning. The first one, measured 4.5 on the richter scale, was reported from Rajkot district of Gujarat at 7.40 am, while the other one, measured 4.1 on the Richter Scale, was reported from Karimgang district of Assam at 7.57 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) data suggests.

