twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | August 17, 2020 | Updated 11:59 IST
Breaking News: A cop, 2 CRPF soldiers killed in terrorist attack in J&K

One personnel of J&K Police and two CRPF soldiers have lost lives after terrorists fired a few rounds of fire at a joint naka party of CRPF and Police in Baramullah area of J&K.

The area has been cordoned off and search is underway to nab terrorists.

The will be updated soon.

Tags: J&K Police | two CRPF soldiers | terrorist attack in J&K | attack on CRPF jawans in J&K | Baramullah terrorist attack
