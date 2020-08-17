Business Today
Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot; more details awaited

Breaking News: Fire breaks out on 6th floor of Parliament Annexe Building
Fire at Parliament Annexe Building

Fire has broken out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, news agency ANI has reported.

A call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit, fire officials told PTI. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, told PTI that the fire has been brought under control.

