Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for coronavirus

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and under home isolation.The 47-year-old CM informed on Twitter saying, "I wish to inform that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions".





As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,962 active coronavirus cases and 13,850 recoveries in Goa. So far, 194 have died in the state.