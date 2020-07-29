BSE Odisha Class 10 results 2020 declared; here's how, where to check

BSE Odisha Class 10 results: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has declared the Class 10 results 2020 at 11 am via video conference today. Around 5 lakh students who appeared for BSE Class 10 exams 2020 can now access their BSE Class 10 examinations results on the official BSE Odisha websites - bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

How to check Odisha board class 10 results 2020 online

Step 1: Visit any of the aforementioned sites

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link stating, 'Annual HSC Result 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using your Odisha board class 10 registration number

Step 5: Your Odisha Board HSC Result 2020 will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and save for future use

How to check Odisha class 10 results via SMS

If the website doesn't function properly due to heavy traffic, candidates can also access their results via SMS facility. Candidates can access BSE Odisha results using SMS by typing OR01 (Roll Number) and sending it to 5676750.

The BSE Odisha Class 10 exams concluded on March 2. The evaluation process had to be halted midway due to the nationwide lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The pass percentage has improved this year as 78.76 per cent students have cleared the class 10 exams successfully. The pass percentage in BSE Odisha class 10 exams stood at 72.35 per cent in 2019.

