Catholic school bans Harry Potter books from school, says they contain real curses, spells

A Roman Catholic School in Tennessee, US, has banned the seven-volume series of Harry Potter from the library shelf after a pastor claimed that people risk 'conjuring evil spirits' when reading the books. Reverend Dan Reehill, pastor of St Edward Catholic School in Nashville, Tennessee said he consulted an exorcist and at the Vatican before banishing the fantasy novel based on a wizard's life who attends magical school, Hogwarts, and his battle against Lord Voldemort.

Reverend Reehill added that the JK Rowling authored Harry Potter is a clever deception as the curses and spells mentioned in the book are actual which when read by humans risk conjuring evil spirits into the reality.

Further, Rebecca Hammel, the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese said she received an email from Reehill about removing the books following inquiry from parents.

Rebecca also told that the Catholic church does not have any official position on JK Rowling's books and in this way school's pastor does have final way.

However, Rebecca said even with the books banished from the library, parents should allow their children to read Harry Potter series. She stated, "The school would not stand in the way of students reading Harry Potter at their parents' discretion".